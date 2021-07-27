Grants Awarded for DC Fast Chargers in 25 Fla. Locations

Blink Charging Co. has been awarded Phase 2 grants from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to deploy DC fast charging stations. The 25 sites, featuring a total of 52 DC fast chargers, will be located in high-traffic areas along the state’s major interstate highways.

This project is designed to provide fast-charging opportunities across the state’s evacuation routes in the event of natural disasters. The strategic site placements are along Routes 95, 75, 10 and 4. In addition, 23 of the charging stations deployed will include modular battery storage and solar canopies to further support the strength of the energy grid. The grant award locations include agreements between Blink and consumer brands that will serve as site host partners. Each location will deploy two 175kW DC fast chargers and deployment will begin this fall.

“As Miami continues to position itself as a national leader of electric vehicle and renewable energy infrastructure, we are delighted to have companies like Blink here in our backyard building towards a better tomorrow,” says Mayor Francis Suarez.

The objective of Phase 2 of the Florida DEP grants is to develop a robust network of DC fast charging infrastructure across the state’s interstate highway system. With funds available from the Volkswagen Settlement, Florida made $16 million available for a total of 32 proposed sites, with a maximum grant award of $500,000 per site, all of which were individually awarded. With 25 sites, Blink was awarded nearly 80 percent of all available sites, bringing the company’s total grant award up to $12.5 million.