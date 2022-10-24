Grant Application Window Now Open for Propane, Natural Gas Vehicles

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Grant Program (TNGVGP).

TCEQ says an estimated $34 million in grant funding is now available to replace or repower heavy- and medium-duty vehicles that operate for at least 75% of their annual use within one or more of the counties in the Clean Transportation Zone, which includes large metros such as Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

The TNGVGP provides vehicle grants to replace heavy-duty or medium-duty motor vehicles with natural gas vehicles or repower them with natural gas engines. Eligible natural gas fuels include compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas and propane autogas.

Applicants may qualify for up to 90% of the cost to replace or repower their eligible vehicles.

Detailed eligibility requirements and instructions for how to apply for a TNGVGP grant can be found on the grant website. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until 5 p.m. Central Standard Time on March 31, 2023.

The program may suspend acceptance of applications if all funds are awarded before the program is scheduled to close.

