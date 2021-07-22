Grand Teton National Park Welcomes CNG to Fleet

Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming is reaping the benefits of new compressed natural gas (CNG) refuse truck.

The park recently purchased the alternative fuel truck through a grant from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, contributing to the park and community’s efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

Earlier this summer, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted by Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities Jackson and Energy Conservations Works at a local CNG station at Lower Valley Energy in Jackson. The truck will be filled while on regular runs to the Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling Center, south of Jackson.

In May 2019, the national park received the grant to purchase the vehicle. The park worked closely with Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities to develop the proposal.

In 2016, the park conducted an alternative fuels feasibility study that found it could significantly reduce emissions through the implementation of alternative fuels in its fleet, particularly in heavy-duty vehicles. The new truck is expected to reduce approximately 2,250 pounds of nitrogen oxide emissions annually

The refuse truck is the first vehicle in Grand Teton’s fleet to use CNG.