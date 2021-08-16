Goodyear Ventures Invests in AmpUp

Goodyear’s Goodyear Ventures division has added AmpUp to its investment portfolio. With operations across North America, the company’s advanced charging network and software solutions are focused on the electric vehicle (EV) charging market.

“Goodyear is interested in enabling the future of mobility, including within the EV sector,” says Abhijit Ganguly, managing director of Goodyear Ventures. “AmpUp will provide us with valuable insights on the latest electrification trends and bring their solutions to our fleet customers who are considering electrification.”

“AmpUp is thrilled to partner with Goodyear, whose commitment to innovation and electric mobility will be crucial to wide-scale adoption of EVs,” said Thomas Sun, CEO and Co-founder of AmpUp. “As a company focused on providing seamless charging solutions, AmpUp can’t wait to explore solutions with the Goodyear team nationwide.”

Goodyear Ventures partners and invests in seed-to-growth-stage startups in emerging mobility technology, including EV mobility and infrastructure.