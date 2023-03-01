Goodyear Releases New Tire Tailored to Regional-Haul Electric Trucks

Goodyear has introduced RangeMax RSD EV, the company’s first electric vehicle-ready tire compatible with EV and gas- or diesel-powered regional work vehicles.

The RangeMax RSD EV is Goodyear’s best regional drive tire for energy efficiency, the company says. Equipped to handle the higher load capacities of EVs, RangeMax RSD EV was engineered to deliver lower rolling resistance than comparable competitor tires for improved efficiency to fleets regardless of drivetrain.

“The new RangeMax RSD EV strives to live up to its name and deliver the superior range and confidence that comes with ultra-low rolling resistance,” says Tom Lippello, senior director, commercial marketing, Goodyear North America. “With the continued growth we’re observing in the regional EV segment, changing powertrains and fleets’ cost-savings and sustainability priorities, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide fleets and original equipment manufacturers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles.”

Engineered with Treadlock technology to promote even wear and longer miles to removal, RangeMax RSD EV is the first regional drive tire embossed with Goodyear’s “Electric Drive Ready” designation.

RangeMax RSDEV is available now in size 295/75R22.5.