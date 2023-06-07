Goodyear, GILLIG Develop Special Tire for Battery-Electric Buses

Goodyear has introduced the new Urban Max BSAEV (Bus Service All-Position) tire, which was specially designed in partnership with heavy-duty transit bus manufacturer GILLIG and engineered with low rolling resistance for electric transit and metro buses to help extend range and handle increased load.

The Urban Max BSAEV 315/80R22.5 is available now and offers an increased load capacity of 10,200 pounds – load range L – as a fitment option on select GILLIG battery electric buses and for today’s growing municipal EV fleets. This increased load capacity allows electric buses to be equipped with additional battery packs, resulting in increased range.

“Our partnership with GILLIG leveraged the talent and expertise of both companies to develop an incredibly tough tire that could drive the next generation of battery electric buses,” says Goodyear’s Tom Lippello.

“The new Urban Max BSAEV tire helps our zero-emission battery electric bus meet the needs of all our customers across the country, no matter the terrain, climate or range requirements they face,” adds Ben Grunat, vice president of product planning and strategy for GILLIG.