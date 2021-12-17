Goodyear Debuts ElectricDrive GT EV Replacement Tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has launched the new ElectricDrive GT. Marking Goodyear’s first replacement tire in North America tuned for electric vehicles (EV), the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is an ultra-high performance, all-season tire that delivers long-lasting tread wear and a quiet ride for EV drivers and passengers.

“Products that anticipate the mobility needs of consumers are central to Goodyear’s focus on innovation excellence,” says David Reese, vice president of product development at Goodyear Americas. “Electric vehicles present a very specific set of requirements for load, torque, noise, range, rolling resistance and overall performance. We’re proud to deliver leading technologies to serve the evolving EV landscape.”

The ElectricDrive GT features Goodyear’s SoundComfort Technology, which acts as a built-in sound barrier that helps reduce road noise. It is also designed with an asymmetric tread pattern and specialized tread compound that provide enhanced all-season traction.

“With the continued growth in the EV segment, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide consumers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles,” comments Andrew Lau, product marketing manager. “We know drivers are looking for a replacement tire that delivers enhanced tread wear without sacrificing performance. The ElectricDrive GT was designed with that in mind, and we’re thrilled to bring this option to market for EV drivers in the U.S.”

While Goodyear plans to expand the ElectricDrive product portfolio in 2022, the initial release of the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is available in size 255/45R19 104W XL. This tire is a good fit for some of the more popular EV high-performance models.