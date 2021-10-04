Go-Station Debuts Mobile App to Augment Drivers’ EV Charging Experience

Go-Station is launching its new electric vehicle (EV) mobile app that puts EV drivers at the center of an enhanced charging experience. Available in the Apple App Store, the Go-Station mobile app will allow EV drivers to locate and charge their vehicles at close to 3,000 charging connectors across the U.S. Within the app, drivers will also be able to view amenities within walking distance of charging stations (e.g., restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, personal services, etc.).

“EV charging is more than just charging a car. We want to help drivers make the best use of their time while charging,” explains Ray Addison, Go-Station’s VP and CMO. “Our mission is to create memorable experiences for EV owners and drive foot traffic from the parking lot into local businesses.”

Another component of the mobile app is a loyalty and rewards program. The Go-Station mobile app is one of the first in the market to offer discount functionality that is integrated with the app experience. Customers can earn discounts towards charging and receive the full benefit of the discount at the time of transaction.

To further enhance the charging experience, Go-Station is dramatically expanding their mobile app reach and usability. Over the coming months, members using the Go-Station app will have access to multiple network operator sites throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“As we continue to solve the EV infrastructure problem by deploying more charging stations, we will leverage interoperability and roaming to provide enhanced access and convenience to our members,” says Andrew Hisey, Go-Station’s president and CEO. “Looking beyond the charging equipment is the real game-changer.”

The mobile app is user-friendly and comes with 24/7 customer support via phone or email. Users will be able to check charge status and charging history and pay for a charge via credit card, Apple Pay and PayPal.