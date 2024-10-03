Go-Ahead London Orders 32 Enviro100EV Buses from Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., has received an order for 32 Enviro100EV small electric buses from Go-Ahead Group’s subsidiary Go-Ahead London.

The buses will be used on Transport for London (TfL) services that navigate narrow streets and housing estates in the United Kingdom’s capital, where the Enviro100EV’s dimensions of 8.5 meters long and 2.35 meters wide enhance maneuverability while offering room for up to 41 passengers, 21 of them seated.

Go-Ahead London will operate the buses from its Orpington Garage on local routes R1, R3, R4 and R8 as well as Route 233 between Eltham and Swanley. All are powered by the medium-duty version of the Voith Electrical Drive System. They will have 354-kWh batteries, supplied by Impact Clean Power Technology and providing up to 1.2 GWh warrantable energy throughput to enable long operating lives without battery replacement.

“Our Enviro100EV is a great fit for the smallest size of single-deck bus operated on behalf of Transport for London, offering a great passenger experience and features of Transport for London’s Bus Safety Standard and combining this with a driveline and batteries designed for longevity,” says Neil Gladstone, national account manager for Alexander Dennis. “We’re delighted that Go-Ahead London has chosen the Enviro100EV for its small bus requirements and look forward to delivering these vehicles in early 2025.”

“These vehicles showcase high quality public transport, and we look forward to deploying the Enviro100EV fleet on a series of busy outer London services in 2025,” says Chris McKeown, Go-Ahead London’s engineering director. “As the capital’s most experienced, largest, and innovative zero-emission bus company, I have every confidence they will be well-received by colleagues and passengers alike.”

“These new buses are a welcome addition, and we look forward to welcoming them to our fleet that already has almost 1,700 zero-emission buses,” adds Nick Owen, TfL’s director of Buses. “Their compact design makes them ideal for routes with narrower streets and helps passengers choose a sustainable, accessible and affordable mode of transport. We encourage our operators to make greener procurement decisions to help us deliver on the mayor’s commitment to have a 100 percent zero-emission fleet by 2030, and this move by Go-Ahead London is a positive step to achieve it.”