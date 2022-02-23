GNA Wins Phase One Transportation Award for New York Electric Truck, Bus Project

Gladstein, Neandross & Associate’s (GNA) clean transportation project, Electrify the Empire State: Empowering Zero Emission Solutions, has been selected as a Phase One awardee of the $85 million New York Clean Transportation Prizes program.

As one of 17 projects announced through Phase One of competition, the project is eligible to compete for grand prizes under Phase Two. If selected for a grand prize, the project would support 38 electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (MD/HDVs) in New York City and upstate New York to overcome fleet challenges and boost clean transportation in underserved communities.

“Electrify the Empire State is an exciting project developed with community input, to benefit the community, and we are pleased the project has been selected,” says Erik Neandross, CEO of GNA. “We are passionate about supporting transitions to zero-emission transportation solutions, and we look forward to entering Phase Two.”

Designed to improve the quality of life in communities that are disproportionately impacted by emissions from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, GNA’s Electrify the Empire State project aims to remove barriers to transportation electrification via inclusive community engagement, partnership development and economic empowerment. The team recognizes the risks of a one-size-fits-all approach and offers customized solutions that benefit both the community they are working in and fleet needs.

If the project receives a grand prize award, in addition to engaging the communities, 38 electric MD/HDVs and four charging stations would be deployed; drivers and technicians would receive training; and several science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives would be introduced.

GNA’s Electrify the Empire State project was selected as part of the Electric Truck & Bus Challenge and will receive a Phase One award package of up to $200,000, including a $100,000 planning grant for further proposal development, up to $50,000 in funding for community partners, and up to $50,000 of in-kind support from technical experts.

GNA and its project partners will be eligible to compete for one of three grand prizes up to $8 million under the Electric Truck & Bus Challenge. The grand prizes will be awarded to projects through Phase Two that demonstrate electrified solutions or deployment of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles. As selected project teams finalize their proposals, they will prepare for a pitch competition to be held this summer with winners expected to be announced in late summer 2022.