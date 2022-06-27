GM Offers Fast-Charging Services for Customers Through EVgo Network

EVgo Inc. and General Motors (GM) have signed an agreement to make Plug and Charge services available for all GM electric vehicles (EV) with DC fast-charging capability on the EVgo network.

Plug and Charge enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session in seconds without the need to open a mobile app or swipe an RFID or credit card. The service utilizes the latest iteration of EVgo’s Autocharge technology, adding enhanced security features.

“At its core, this latest iteration of the Autocharge technology is a customer convenience feature that can save drivers time by simplifying the fast-charging experience while maintaining a high level of security and protection,” says Ivo Steklac, CTO at EVgo. “In collaboration with GM, EVgo continues to implement new technology across multiple hardware and software platforms to enhance the charging experience.”

This technology will initially be available to all GM EVs with DC fast-charging capability at EVgo stations. After a one-time enrollment, customers will unlock convenient fast charging on the EVgo network with the charger and car communicating to securely match the vehicle to the driver’s EVgo and GM brand app account.

“We want to be the company that makes the EV experience seamless and convenient for everyone,” states Hoss Hassani, GM’s vice president of EV Ecosystem. “Our collaboration with EVgo on Plug and Charge complements the work already in place with Ultium Charge 360 and is a part of our larger effort this year to expand charging infrastructure, access and education.”