GKN, Delta Electronics Collaborate on eDrive Technology

GKN Automotive, a supplier of electric drive, all-wheel drive and driveline technology and systems, and Delta Electronics Inc., a provider of power and thermal management solutions, have collaborated on the development of integrated 3-in-1 eDrive systems.

The collaboration will center on the development of two new integrated eDrive families for application across different torque classes for the next generation of hybrid and electric vehicles. Within three years, the new 3-in-1 eDrive units will be available for start of production in a multitude of vehicle types, from A-segment city cars to D-segment executive cars and SUVs. The units will support a range of torque outputs from 2,000 Nm to 3,800 Nm, with nominal power outputs of between 80 kW to 155 kW.

The joint development of the eDrive technology will see inverters supplied by Delta Electronics integrated with GKN Automotive’s eMotor and gearbox systems in a 3-in-1 solution. Both companies are dedicated to systems weight and packaging volume reduction, and focus on simplifying OEM assembly processes for easier and better-quality component installations.

“The eDrive market continues to accelerate as manufacturers are required to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations demanding technological progression and speed,” says Liam Butterworth, CEO of GKN Automotive. “Our collaboration with Delta represents a significant milestone in the expansion of our portfolio of scalable, integrated 3-in-1 eDrive solutions and our capabilities in rapidly bringing new cost-competitive technologies to market.”

GKN Automotive has 17 years of eDrive development and integration experience, which has resulted in the production of more than 1 million eDrive units to date. Delta Electronics has nearly 50 years of experience in power electronics and is currently supporting EV makers with its product portfolios.

Photo: A Delta-made motor drive for electric cars