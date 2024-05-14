Gilbarco Veeder-Root Offers Konect EV Charging

Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR), provider of retail and commercial fueling and convenience technology, has launched Konect, a powerful electric vehicle recharging ecosystem designed specifically for the fuel retail industry.

Konect offers a unique, fully integrated, site-wide suite of EV charging hardware and software solutions for businesses wanting to install their own EV charging infrastructure while driving down costs and maximizing return on investment (ROI).

The ecosystem’s mission is to create the most compelling business case for fuel retailers to install EV charging on their sites. They do this by minimizing upfront capital and ongoing operating expenses while unlocking new profit pools, creating a meaningful ROI.

Konect provides wrap-around support, including consultancy, installation, maintenance and customer service. It’s a flexible, streamlined solution that enables customers to future-proof their facilities without distracting them from their core business. At the heart of the solution is a state-of-the-art EV charging system, co-developed with global EV charging technology leader SK Signet Inc.

Developed for seamless integration capability with GVR’s full-site fueling, payment and service solutions, Konect enables new profit opportunities for fuel retailers, while empowering them to accelerate the journey to electric mobility. Fleet operators also can specify a turnkey, seamlessly connected EV charging offering that optimizes operational efficiency and delivers a smooth transition to electrification.

“At Gilbarco Veeder-Root, we are forging a future where charging for EVs isn’t just a necessity, but a profitable venture globally — and we are seeing exciting growth in this area for our business and clients,” says Dave Coombe, president of GVR. “With the launch of Konect, we are signaling our commitment to helping customers transcend current limitations in the EV charging market and accelerate value realization for their business.”

SK Signet, based in Seoul, South Korea, will manufacture the EV charging equipment for Konect in the U.S. and Korea.

GVR’s deep strategic alliance with SK Signet has been built from the ground up to deliver the best EV charger for fuel retailers’ needs. The new system utilizes a common dispenser design unique to Konect, deployable across distributed and all-in-one charging applications. The dispenser features innovative payment, media and loyalty technology from GVR and SK Signet’s DC fast-charging infrastructure.