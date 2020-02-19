Gilbarco Veeder-Root Invests in Driivz to Expand EV Charging Solutions

Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR), a company that specializes in retail and commercial fueling operations, says it has signed an investment agreement with Driivz, a company that delivers smart electric vehicle (EV) charging management solutions.

This minority investment further expands GVR’s EV capabilities to enable more comprehensive solutions for forecourts and fleet applications.

Driivz is an intelligent cloud-based software platform supporting EV service providers with operations management, energy optimization, billing and roaming capabilities, as well as driver self-service apps. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company offers solutions currently used by more than 500,000 drivers and supports over 130 types of charging stations.

“This strategic partnership with Driivz expands Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s e-mobility platform with digital solutions for the EV charging market. We continue to offer innovative solutions and remove hurdles for efficiently managing and developing EV charging infrastructure,” says Aaron Saak, president of GVR.

“Driivz technology is dedicated to the future of energy management, and we’re excited to help grow this platform with new opportunities to support our customers and improve the end-user experience of EV charging,” he adds.

The addition of Driivz to GVR’s existing solutions portfolio enables comprehensive software management for the driver, operator and energy optimization. GVR will offer the Driivz platform as part of its e-mobility solutions.

In 2018, GVR expanded its product portfolio to include EV charging solutions with an investment in Tritium, a provider of DC fast-charging (DCFC) technology. Tritium continues to grow its global reach and customer base, expanding its offices in Europe and opening a new manufacturing facility in the U.S. in 2019. GVR will continue to offer Tritium’s DCFC chargers and is now able to provide the Driivz software platform to provide customers comprehensive electrification solutions, notes the company.

Photo: Driivz’s smart EV charging management solutions