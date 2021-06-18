Gilbarco-Veeder Root Expands Fleet-Facing EV Charging Portfolio

Gilbarco Veeder-Root has added the Series F19 to its Amps2Go line of smart Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The company says Series F19 enables Level 2 charging “in ways especially relevant for fleets operating private charging infrastructure.” The chargers employ the same rugged design as the Amps2Go Series F7, but Series F19 adds additional power output (19.2 kW) capability to better serve school buses and light-medium duty fleet trucks.

Like the entire Amps2Go product line, the Amps2Go Series F19 is backed by a one-year full replacement warranty.

“Our existing Amps2Go Series F7 and, now, the Series F19 are focused on delivering exceptional value to fleet managers operating ‘behind-the-fence,’ or private fleets,” says Deepesh Nayanar, head of e-Mobility North America for Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “Adding the Amps2Go Series F19 to our portfolio means that Gilbarco Veeder-Root can provide outstanding Level 2 charging solutions purpose-built for larger fleet electric vehicles.”

Gilbarco-Veeder Root’s Amps2Go charger is powered by SemaConnect, a provider of smart, networked Level 2 charging solutions.

The company’s e-Mobility solutions include DC fast charging, AC Level 2 charging, software and extensive service solutions.