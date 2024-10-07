GFL, OPAL Fuels Joint Venture Begins Operating North Carolina RNG Facility

Paragon RNG, a joint venture of GFL Environmental Inc. and OPAL Fuels Inc., has commenced commercial operations of its new renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at the Sampson County Landfill. The landfill, owned and operated by a subsidiary of GFL, is in Roseboro, North Carolina. The plant is producing and injecting pipeline-quality RNG. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registrations have been filed for the project, and a normal ramp-up period is expected for the facility.

The joint venture between the two companies aims to develop RNG facilities at landfills owned by GFL. Having completed construction of the facility, OPAL Fuels will operate the facility and dispense the RNG as vehicle fuel for GFL’s fleet and other transportation customers.

The Sampson RNG facility has a nameplate design capacity of approximately 1.6 million MMbtu (12.4 million gasoline gallon equivalent, or GGE) per year of RNG. This RNG, when used as transportation fuel to displace diesel, will reduce fleet operating costs and avoid GHG emissions equivalent to achieving zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from more than 900 heavy-duty trucks.

“We are excited to see another RNG facility come online through our partnership with OPAL Fuels,” says Patrick Dovigi, founder and CEO of GFL. “This facility at our Sampson landfill will play an important part in achieving our commitment to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions from landfills, while providing an alternative fuel source that can power our trucks and help our customers achieve their own sustainability goals.”

“Completing construction of the Sampson RNG facility — now OPAL Fuel’s 10th operational plant — marks another milestone in the growth of OPAL Fuels,” adds Adam Comora, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels. “Our operating portfolio of facilities now has approximately 7.8 million MMBtu of annual nameplate design capacity, more than tripling over the past 30 months.”