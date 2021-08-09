Gevo to Sell Renewable Natural Gas to bp

Gevo Inc.’s dairy manure-based renewable natural gas (RNG) project company, Gevo NW Iowa RNG LLC, has signed agreements with BP Canada Energy Marketing Corp. and BP Products North America Inc. for the sale of NW Iowa RNG’s production.

The NW Iowa RNG project is currently being constructed and is expected to commence production in early 2022. Upon project completion, NW Iowa RNG is estimated to produce approximately 355,000 MMBtu of RNG per year. The RNG is expected to be sold into the California market under dispensing agreements bp has in place with Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

“RNG is proving to be a key fuel in the energy transition,” says Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, CEO of Gevo. “bp has a value chain that allows RNG to reach the transportation market, and it’s a pleasure to work with a company that shares our vision of a low-carbon future. This is an excellent opportunity to meet the growing demand for RNG and to expand our RNG business. We are glad to be working with bp.”