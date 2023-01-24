General Truck Sales Services Ohio as Mack’s First Certified EV Dealer in the State

Mack Trucks dealer General Truck Sales recently completed the stringent requirements to become a Mack Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer at its Toledo, Ohio location. The designation means General Truck Sales will now be able to service and support the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle, Mack’s first Class 8 full electric vehicle.

General Truck Sales is Mack’s first Ohio location to be a certified EV Dealer.

“Our dealer partner General Truck Sales recognizes the need to invest in electrification and the Mack brand as customers move toward zero-emissions vehicles,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “The investment in this General Truck Sales site will help our customers and their customers meet sustainability goals while also reducing their carbon footprint.”

Dealers must meet rigorous safety, infrastructure, tooling, charging and training requirements to be EV-certified. Mack executives work hand-in-hand with dealer executives to ensure requirements are met and the transition to EV support is smooth.

“General Truck Sales recognizes society’s growing interest toward alternate energy sources, such as electrified vehicles,” states Steve Bassett, president of General Truck Sales. “We chose to become EV-certified to ensure that our dealerships offer Mack customers based in the Midwest all of the support they need. We are pleased to be partnering with Mack in this process. Our customers recognize the importance of decarbonization, and we look forward to helping them achieve their sustainability goals.”

General Truck Sales, located at 5801 Suder Ave., Toledo, has 93,000 square feet and offers 34 service bays, two of which are designated for electric vehicles. There are 21 technicians, eight master technicians and two certified to perform service on the Mack LR Electric.

Bassett said he chose to certify General Truck Sales in Toledo, a Mack Certified Uptime Dealer, because the flagship location is close to major highways and is a newer facility. The site is equipped with a 50 kWH electric vehicle charger and multiple outlets for optimal flexibilities and options.

“Mack made the EV-certification process smooth,” Bassett says. “General Truck Sales in Toledo built in 2017, was purposely built to accommodate the expansion into the service and support of electric vehicles because we had the foresight to anticipate the move toward electrification. We also support sustainability practices such as recycling batteries, metals, oils, coolants, exhaust filters and paint thinners, and we built this location with the latest energy-saving features.”