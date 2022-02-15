General Motors Doubles Climate Equity Fund for EV Transitioning and Tech

General Motors (GM) is expanding its philanthropic commitment to equitable climate action by doubling its Climate Equity Fund, dedicating a total of $50 million to help close equity gaps in the transition to electric vehicles (EV) and other sustainable technology. This is in addition to the company’s commitment to invest $35 billion globally in EV and AV programs, research, technology, manufacturing and charging infrastructure.

“As the effects of climate change take hold across the globe, it has never been more urgent to ensure inclusion and equity guide our sustainable solutions,” says Kristen Siemen, GM’s chief sustainability officer. “Doubling our Climate Equity Fund will help meet this urgency with deepened engagement at the community level, where we believe our support will have the greatest impact in accelerating the transition to an inclusive zero-emissions future.”

Since creating the Climate Equity Fund eight months ago, GM has supported 21 nonprofit organizations that are helping to implement inclusive solutions for a zero-emissions, carbon-neutral future. These solutions, led in part by the following grantees, align with GM’s three climate equity social outcomes and prioritize impact at the community level: clean energy jobs, sustainable transportation and community climate action.

GM encourages nonprofits focused on implementing community-based solutions for a zero-emissions future to apply for grant funding. Organizations must be a U.S.-based 501c3 organization in good standing. GM prioritizes programs that benefit underserved populations and community-based organizations.

In early 2021, GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and is working toward a transition to 100% zero tailpipe emissions for new light-duty vehicles by 2035. The company plans to introduce more than 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2025.