Gardewine Increases EV Fleet with Ford Vans, International Trucks

Gardewine Group, a service provider in the transportation and warehousing industry, has added seven electric Ford Transit vans and one International electric MV series truck to its existing fleet of vehicles.

“We’re excited to make this announcement,” comments Darin Downey, president and COO of Gardewine. “As we announced in October 2021, having the opportunity to bring our fleet to the next level of innovation and follow through with our commitment to reduce emissions is important to us. We made this commitment, we stuck to it, and here we are with a sustainable solution we believe in.”

The new Ford E-Transit courier vans run on an all-electric platform. With no gas usage or oil changes, these units are true zero emission vehicles. The E-Transit carries a single 198 kW electric motor on the rear axle, with a 68 kWh (usable) lithium-ion battery and integrated with a single-speed transmission.

With Ford’s telematics connectivity suite of fleet management tools such as instantaneous and cumulative energy consumption, charge speeds, distance to empty, Gardewine will help to better optimize overall running costs and fleet uptime.

The International electric MV series truck is a zero-emissions vehicle outfitted with an electrified, fully integrated powertrain thus ensuring all components are optimized to work with each other as a system. The truck is outfitted with a combined 210 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack capable of moving loads up to 13,000 lbs.

“The world has changed, and we recognize the need to make ongoing commitments to make the world a better place while continuing to provide the world-class level of service our customers deserve and have come to expect,” Downey continues. “This is an exciting and inspiring time for our company.”