Gamma Technologies, Hopium Engineer Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Performance

Hopium has chosen Gamma Technologies’ (GT) GT-SUITE to design and predict performance of its fuel cell stack and systems for its high-end fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV).

Hopium is leveraging the physics-based models and virtual calibration processes to predict performance – even before test data is available. Using this modeling approach and mirroring the system-level performance, Hopium engineering can fine-tune and seek the optimal operating point of the fuel cell stack, thus shortening the amount of time needed to make educated engineering decisions.

“Hopium is in a unique position where we are, at the same time, stack designers and system integrators,” says Jérémy Hattenberger, system, simulation and modeling lead at Hopium. “As part of our development, we rely heavily on system modeling and analysis and chose GT-SUITE simulations for stack and system sizing. We need accurate models to guide our choices as well as control algorithms.”

“To do that effectively, we need precision, a wide range of component libraries, fast and accurate models, and a mastery of the e-powertrain ecosystem,” Hattenberger continues. “GT-SUITE has proven to deliver for Hopium in addition to their superior customer support.”

“Hopium is engineering, in record time, the performance hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) of the future,” comments Iakovos Papadimitriou, Gamma Technologies’ CTO. “Using GT-SUITE to predict system-level performance allows them to optimize their designs early in the development process. They are well on their way to achieving their goal of developing an exceptional performance, high-end FCEV vehicle.”