Galileo Picks Ron Gulmi as Northeast Regional Sales Manager

Galileo Technologies, a manufacturer of fueling systems for alternative fuels, has named Ronald J. Gulmi as a senior member of its business development team to promote low-carbon, zero-carbon and carbon-negative mobility projects in the Northeast U.S.

“Ron brings over 36 years of experience in the energy sector, concentrating on alternative fuels and the development of natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen filling infrastructures,” says Osvaldo del Campo, CEO of Galileo Technologies.

Previously as managing director of Emerald Alternative Energy Solutions Inc., Gulmi provided full-service technical consulting, project management and development functions focusing on alternative energy projects and infrastructure development. Prior to Emerald, he worked in the utility sector for National Grid, where he held positions in gas operations, fleet management, gas engineering, sales and marketing, new product services and development, product management transportation, and promoted activities for alternative fuel vehicle technologies. Because of these long-term contributions in the reduction of pollution caused by fossil fuel-burning vehicles, he is a past recipient of the Natural Gas Vehicles for America (NGVA) Achievement award.

Gulmi is also an adjunct associate professor at the Farmingdale State College at the Automotive Technology department.

“I am very excited to join Galileo’s team,” states Gulmi, “I believe that we can transform transportation in America with our plug-and-play fueling stations and our CNG, LCNG, LNG, RNG and hydrogen fast-filling technologies.”