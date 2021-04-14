Galileo Forms U.S. Compression Business, Appoints New Leadership Roles

Galileo Technologies, a company that provides engineering and manufacturing of high value-added solutions, has launched Galileo Compression USA, a division of the energy company’s compression business that will expand the company’s presence in the U.S.

Compression USA will focus on the sales and distribution of compression solutions and products – such as compressed natural gas (CNG). The formation of a U.S. division is supported by Galileo’s more than 30 years of global experience in compression products and services and positions the Argentina-based company for growth opportunities in the North American market.

“The U.S. oil and gas compression market is radically changing as its participants are increasingly shifting to asset-light, high-technology solutions with an ESG focus,” says Osvaldo del Campo, global CEO of Galileo. “With years of experience in compression services and products, we are prepared to take this important step in serving our customers in the North American market.”

To lead Galileo Compression USA, Galileo appointed Ronald J. Foster as president and COO of the division. With decades of senior management and executive leadership experience in the oil and gas compression industry, Foster will oversee the division’s compression sales and fleet operations in North America.

“I am very excited to join Galileo Technologies to build our value-added solutions business,” says Foster. “I believe we have a great business model and a highly talented executive team to capitalize on the growing demand for clean and environmentally friendly natural gas and associated liquids. Galileo’s U.S.-based manufacturing and assembly facilities are strategically located in the prolific producing regions of the North East and Permian Basin to provide fast and reliable delivery and service for our customers.”

Foster has a background of more than 40 years of energy services with industries such as Halliburton and Dresser Industries. Most recently, Foster served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer at CSI Compressco G.P.

Photo: Ronald Foster