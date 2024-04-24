Gage Zero Deploys HD Electric Truck Charging Depot in California City

Austin, Texas-based fleet electrification solutions company Gage Zero LLC has deployed its new zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) charging depot for heavy-duty trucks in Fontana, California. The Fontana hub will feature high-speed chargers to accommodate the charging needs of Class 8 trucks and other vehicles.

Gage Zero has developed a multi-fleet charging hub model that allows fleets of varying vehicle types to use the same site to charge their electric trucks. The company provides the upfront capital to develop, own and operate the hubs, allowing fleets to sign up as customers and enjoy reliable, managed charging without distracting from their daily operations or tying up their capital. Earlier in April 2024, Gage Zero announced plans to develop a fleet charging depot in AllianceTexas, a development north of Fort Worth, Texas — the first of its kind in the state.

“We know California is leading the way for fleet electrification because of its policies, but we also understand the strain this puts on fleet owners and operators in the state,” says Zeina El-Azzi, Gage Zero founder and CEO. “Our goal is to create conveniently located, reliable charging sites that make it easier and more affordable for fleets to electrify, whether they are in a state mandating the transition or not.”

Kam-Way Transportation Inc., a freight broker and asset-based truckload provider, operates a freight business in multiple hubs on the U.S. West Coast, including Fontana. Kam-Way will use the Gage Zero Fontana hub to charge its fleet customers’ electric trucks. The firm is beginning a transition to electric to meet its own sustainability goals, customer ESG requirements and regulatory mandates such as the Advanced Clean Fleet (ACF) rule introduced by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

“It’s incredible to have an electrification partner like Gage Zero help us navigate the complexity of the EV world,” says Kam Sihota, founder and CEO of Kam-Way. “They have the capital, and more importantly, the experience to build out charging infrastructure in a smart, scalable way.”

Part of Gage Zero’s mission is to benefit the communities where its projects are located. Besides the health benefits from improved air quality, the company plans to support local workforce development and collaborate with community-based organizations in the Inland Empire region as part of the Fontana hub project.