Fuel Retailers Call on FHWA to Harmonize NEVI Grant Application Standards

NATSO, representing truck stops and travel plazas; SIGMA: America’s Leading Fuel Marketers; and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) urged the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to better harmonize state application standards under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grant program to ensure that consumers’ charging experiences are consistent from state to state.

The retail fuel industry supports the NEVI program and is actively participating in it in almost every state. More than half of all EV charging stations under the grant program are set to be constructed at truck stops, travel centers and other fuel retailers. Differing state approaches to the NEVI grant application process, however, threaten to create a balkanized market with disparate, unpredictable consumer EV charging experiences between states.

“NEVI dollars can go the furthest when they mobilize grant recipients to not only install charging stations, but also to provide an ongoing, positive consumer experience for EV drivers even after the NEVI program lapses,” say NATSO, SIGMA and NACS in their comments. “The more attractive and ubiquitous this experience is for consumers, the more comfortable they will be buying EVs. This, in turn, will further incentivize charging station investments even in the absence of government support.”

The three organizations urge FHWA to consider the following when reviewing and approving subsequent state plans for distributing grant funding: