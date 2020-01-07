FSG Smart Buildings, ChargePoint to Provide EV Charging Solutions

FSG Smart Buildings, a division of Facility Solutions Group, has partnered with ChargePoint to provide turnkey EV charging solutions to the commercial market, including system design, installation, commissioning, project management and service from a single-source provider.

“ChargePoint’s collaboration with FSG Smart Buildings enables more commercial businesses, residences and fleets to offer an EV charging service that tracks energy consumption, sets charging prices and more,” says Adam Cook, ChargePoint’s vice president of channel sales.

“Electric mobility is quickly becoming a fixture in the world of smart buildings as adoption of electric mobility accelerates. Partnerships like this help businesses seamlessly implement EV charging solutions and empower more commercial businesses with the tools they need to join the charge,” he adds.

FSG is one of the nation’s largest providers of electrical services, with over 2,500 employees across over 30 branches nationwide. In addition, FSG has an extensive network of subcontractors that helps with large-scale national system design, deployments and service work for EV charging systems.

Photo: ChargePoint Commercial EV Chargers