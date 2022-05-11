Freightliner Cascadia To Be Paired with Hydrogen Powertrain

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and Cummins Inc. are working together to build and test Freightliner Cascadia trucks with hydrogen fuel cell powertrains from Cummins.

Freightliner will use Cummins’ fourth-generation fuel cell powertrain, which provides improved power density, efficiency and durability.

“Cummins and Daimler Truck have a strong history of partnership, and this next step into fuel cell electric vehicles is an exciting development for zero-emissions transport,” says Amy Davis, vice president and president of New Power at Cummins. “Hydrogen fuel cells are a promising solution for the demanding requirements of heavy-duty trucking. Our collaboration in this market is an important milestone for both companies as we work to accelerate the shift to a carbon-free economy.”

“Depending on the customer application and energy infrastructure considerations, hydrogen-powered vehicles can absolutely complement battery-powered electric vehicles in accelerating our carbon-neutral journey,” adds Rakesh Aneja, vice president and chief of eMobility at DTNA.

Upon successful validation, the companies intend to have initial units available in 2024 for selected customers in North America.