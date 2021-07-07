Freight Fleet Working with WattEV on Heavy-Duty Truck Electrification

Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI), a freight transporter serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has entered into a fleet electrification agreement with WattEV Inc.

Under the first phase of the agreement, TTSI will put into service 16 electric trucks to carry loads from the ports to regional destinations, including Bakersfield and San Bernardino. These initial TTSI electric trucks will be first of many to use WattEV’s charging and depot facilities at major transport hubs.

The partnership between WattEV and TTSI is an initial step toward reducing significant emissions of particulate matter, oxides of nitrogen and carbon produced by some 17,000 mostly older, diesel Class 8 trucks registered to serve the ports.

WattEV is developing an advanced software platform – trucks-as-a-service (TaaS) – designed specifically for the use of electric trucks within its network of charging stations. The TaaS platform helps fleets and truckers meet requirements of shippers with sustainability goals while serving transporters with a viable economic model.

“As we are expanding our transport operations, we are determined to make zero emission a priority,” says TTSI CEO Vic La Rosa. “Our strategic partnership with WattEV forms the foundation for meeting our long-term sustainability goals.”

TTSI has a fleet of more than 229 trucks serving 30 terminals at seven locations in the U.S. The company has a commitment to achieve a 100% green fleet.