FreeWire, Parkland Install Ultra-Fast EV Chargers Across British Columbia

FreeWire Technologies, a battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging station and power solution company, together with Parkland Corp., an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in 25 countries, have teamed up to provide ultra-fast charging across British Columbia, Canada.

“FreeWire and Parkland are doing something incredibly innovative in launching what will be the largest deployment of battery-integrated ultrafast chargers in North America,” says Arcady Sosinov, FreeWire’s founder and CEO. “Our technology will help Parkland to provide coverage in areas where securing new, larger grid connections would make installing such infrastructure more challenging, making it possible for drivers to get a premium charge in the same amount of time it takes to grab a meal on the go – all without impacting the electrical grid.”

The initial phase of the partnership will deploy FreeWire’s Boost Charger, a 150 kW ultra-fast EV charging station, at 25 sites in British Columbia, from Victoria to Calgary. Charging locations were strategically selected to provide an essential charging service in dense urban locations, to remote destinations along major thoroughfares.

“We are excited to team up with FreeWire as we build our On the Run EV ultra-fast charging network across British Columbia,” comments Darren Smart, senior vice president of energy transition and corporate development at Parkland. “We are committed to staying one step ahead of our customers’ evolving needs. Using battery-integrated chargers will mitigate the need for time-consuming and costly electrical upgrades, allowing us to expand our charging network quickly and efficiently, as customer need increases. Also, because they constantly trickle charge, these chargers significantly reduce strain on our utility grids and minimize our peak demand charges.”

FreeWire Boost Chargers are integrated with Parkland’s JOURNIE Rewards App and loyalty programs to provide an enhanced, customer-focused experience for Parkland’s members. Charging will be free for drivers using the app to initiate the charge during the first launch phase.

FreeWire’s battery-integrated Boost Charger allows customers to receive 200 miles of range in 15 minutes. The Boost Charger plugs into existing low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging that typically requires extensive site improvements and grid upgrades.