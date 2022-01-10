FPT Industrial, Microvast Collaborate on New IVECO BUS Electric Crossway

FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of Iveco Group, with its partner Microvast Holdings Inc., a global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles, will provide the complete battery system for the new Crossway Low Entry city and intercity bus produced by IVECO BUS, also a brand of Iveco Group and a manufacturer of buses and coaches.

The contract award was achieved based on a 2019 agreement that encompasses an industrial and commercial cooperation between Microvast and FPT Industrial, with the latter leading the development of mechanical and thermal integration and industrialization of high-voltage battery packs for commercial vehicles.

For the IVECO BUS Crossway Low Entry (LE) Electric, Microvast designed and FPT Industrial industrialized, validated and certified a high-energy density battery pack that ranges from 400 to 466 kWh, depending on operative mission requirements.

“In this fast-evolving sector, FPT Industrial is committed to entering into targeted partnerships to deliver advanced alternatives to traditional fuels, so as to accelerate our journey towards a sustainable CO2-neutral tomorrow,” says Sylvain Blaise, president of the Powertrain Business Unit of Iveco Group. “This collaboration with Microvast underlines our commitment to become a multi-power technological leader and provides us with competitive advantages in the market.”

The IVECO BUS Crossway LE Electric project complements that of the new IVECO e-Daily, which will be launched at the end of 2022. The new electric Daily will be equipped with a modular battery concept with one to three batteries ranging from 37 to 111 kWh.

“Our new generation battery pack design with high energy cells sets a new benchmark for energy density at pack level,” adds Sascha Kelterborn, chief revenue officer for Microvast Holdings. “Microvast closely collaborates with partners in the commercial vehicle industry and is dedicated to propelling the electrification of commercial vehicles with market-leading battery technologies. Our successful cooperation with FPT Industrial clearly shows that we are on the right track.”

Microvast will deliver battery cells and modules from its production plants across the globe based on the FPT Industrial project requirements. Subsequently, FPT Industrial will assemble the battery packs in its factory in Turin, Italy. The IVECO BUS Crossway LE Electric will be presented for tenders in 2022, with potential first deliveries starting from mid-2023.