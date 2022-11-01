FortisBC Provides Martin Brower with RNG Truck for McDonald’s Delivery Fleet

Martin-Brower of Canada Co. (Martin Brower), a logistics service provider for restaurant chains around the world, is operating its first tractor for McDonald’s Canada food delivery services on 100% renewable natural gas (RNG) provided by FortisBC Energy Inc. The first tractor is in operation, with an additional six scheduled to arrive later this year. The tractors are being tested in British Columbia to assess the feasibility of using them to deliver to McDonald’s Canada restaurants across Canada where possible.

“At McDonald’s Canada, we know making small changes to our supply chain can result in a big impact, which is why we’re working with our long-time distribution partner Martin Brower to help us use our scale for good,” says Rob Dick, supply chain officer at McDonald’s Canada. “Globally, we’ve pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – a pledge that we are continuing to make progress towards here in Canada by investing in real and tangible changes like testing seven new Kenworth tractors powered by RNG provided by FortisBC.”

“We are committed to providing customers, like McDonald’s Canada, with a lower-carbon fuel option to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in commercial transportation,” comments Mike Leclair, vice president of major projects and liquefied natural gas at FortisBC. “Renewable natural gas has enormous potential to economically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, a sector that contributes over 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the province.”

FortisBC will supply Martin Brower with up to 5,000 gigajoules of RNG over the next year, which can power seven tractors in service for McDonald’s Canada. All of these tractors will be fueled with 100% RNG to drive the vehicles. Owners of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles can purchase RNG from FortisBC, which lowers the carbon intensity of the entire gas system.

“Our goal is to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions that help restaurants and our business create a more globally sustainable, ethical, and responsible future,” adds Julie Dell’Aniello, president of Martin Brower Canada. “Integrating the first renewable natural gas tractor into our fleet is an essential step towards further minimizing Martin Brower’s carbon emissions and environmental impact.”