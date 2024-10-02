Ford, California Utility Reward EV Customers for Supporting Power Grid

Ford Motor Company electric vehicle owners and lessees in the Southern California Edison (SCE) service area now have the option to be compensated for assisting the electric grid during peak periods of energy demand. Ford is the first major U.S. automaker to facilitate customer participation in SCE’s Emergency Load Reduction Program (ELRP), one of the utility’s ongoing efforts to enhance grid resilience that also advances vehicle grid integration (VGI).

Ford’s support of the ELRP (through Olivine Inc., which administers distributed energy resources) demonstrates the growing importance of coordinated actions by the automotive industry and utility companies to support grid resiliency as millions of EVs enter the U.S. market. Ford is offering EV customers participation in ELRP through its California Power Response program.

California Power Response will take advantage of Ford’s managed charging solution and is expected to provide a source of load reduction in times of peak demand, which benefits the grid — and customers — while paving the way for future developments in energy management and grid interaction. EV drivers in Ford’s California Power Response program will earn $1 per kWh of energy reduced during peak grid events, creating financial incentives not possible with gas-powered vehicles.

“The future of the two-way grid is now,” says Steve Powell, president and CEO of SCE. “The electric industry has been preparing infrastructure and systems to take advantage of vehicle-to-grid integration, and a lot of hard work on all sides is now making that a reality. Ford’s support of the ELRP will show how EVs can make the grid more resilient. The ELRP incentivizes EV drivers to send power from their car battery to the grid when it is needed most.”

“Becoming the first U.S. automaker to participate in the ELRP program through Ford’s California Power Response program is another example of Ford maximizing every benefit possible for our electric vehicle customers,” adds Bill Crider, senior director, global charging and energy services, Ford. “Electric vehicles can deliver cost savings through incentives provided by leading utilities such as Southern California Edison, and current vehicle-to-home and near-future vehicle-to-grid services open even more benefits to customers, the electric grid and communities at large.”

Ford and SCE are working with Olivine as the formal participant in the VGI component of the ELRP. Olivine’s role is pivotal to managing the seamless integration of EV charging into the ELRP, allowing for real-time adjustments and optimized charging strategies that align with grid needs.

“Olivine is proud of our long history of empowering consumers to align with grid needs,” says Beth Reid, CEO of Olivine. “Our partnership with Ford is an exciting illustration of what can be accomplished when we work toward the future together.”

As VGI technologies mature, SCE will continue prioritizing customer needs through ongoing collaboration with vehicle manufacturers, charging station providers and VGI aggregators. For more information on the ELRP and how businesses and residents can participate, visit elrp.sce.com.

Eligible Ford EV drivers can apply for the California Power Response program here.