Ford Pro, Xcel Partner for Installation of 30,000 EV Charging Ports

Ford Pro, the commercial division within Ford Motor Company, and Xcel Energy, a national provider of clean energy solutions, are collaborating to support the deployment of 30,000 electric vehicle charging ports in Xcel service territories across the U.S. by 2030.

Ford Pro and Xcel are launching the 30×30 initiative within Xcel’s broader Electric Vehicle Supply Infrastructure (EVSI) program to scale EV adoption and increase access to charging infrastructure for business fleets across Xcel’s service areas in the U.S. Through the program, Xcel will offset most upfront costs for EV charging equipment and installation for businesses. Ford Pro will offer its suite of end-to-end charging solutions to Xcel business customers as part of the effort.

“Ford Pro and Xcel Energy are pioneering a whole new way to scale EV charging infrastructure,” says Amanda Rome, executive vice president, group president–Utilities and chief customer officer at Xcel. “Ford Pro is a trusted provider in fleet electrification, scaling charging infrastructure for fleets with smart vehicle, charging and software solutions. And Xcel Energy is a trusted advisor in transportation electrification, providing energy, infrastructure and innovative solutions for customers’ homes, businesses and EVs. Together, we are committed to making a real impact on the future of electrification in America.”

Starting in 2024, 30×30 will be available through Xcel’s EVSI program in Colorado and Wisconsin. The program will seek opportunities for expansion in future states over the next six years within Xcel’s service territories, pending regulatory approvals, including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas.

“We know electrification can be complex for businesses,” says Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO. “We’re focused on helping them make that transition at the right time in the right way that’s best for their business. We know that may require new ways of working to encourage and support adoption. We’re honored to work with Xcel Energy—together we’re creating a new model to help eliminate barriers for businesses in their electrification journey.”

The 30×30 collaboration is an inventive approach between a vehicle manufacturer and utility provider that team up to help provide EV charging solutions to business fleets. Together, the companies will streamline the process for businesses to acquire EV charging and support. Subject to applicable program requirements, Xcel will install the charging infrastructure for business customers that qualify for and enroll in an approved EVSI program in the customer’s service location, with most upfront costs offset by Xcel. Ford Pro will provide Ford Pro Charging equipment and post-installation customer service and support.

Business fleets can also benefit from Ford Pro Intelligence, which offers smart charging software and connected solutions like Ford Pro Telematics. The integrated software and hardware solutions help increase uptime and potentially lower operational costs by allowing businesses to access data from both vehicles and chargers. These solutions help ensure vehicles are charged and ready when businesses need them while optimizing how, when and where EVs are charged.

Ford Pro and Xcel also intend to analyze telematics data from vehicles participating in the initiative to promote commercial charging during off-peak times, helping reduce electric grid emissions and potentially save customers money.