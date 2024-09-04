Ford Pro Ships 2024 E-Transit with Enhanced Range

Ford Pro is now shipping the 2024 E-Transit with Enhanced Range, the latest version of America’s best-selling electric van, to customers across North America.

E-Transit serves more industries than any other electric van, according to the company. Now, the enhanced range version is expected to serve even more industry use cases, including refrigerated delivery, thanks to added capability. This capability includes up to 32% more range, up to 159 miles on a single charge, faster charge times thanks to the new dual onboard chargers and 2.4 kW of Pro Power Onboard — now operable while the vehicle is in motion.

Enhanced-range battery : Enhanced-range capability provides an estimated range of up to 159 miles with 89 kWh of usable energy, supporting work over longer distances and more capability for new use cases such as refrigerated delivery.

: Enhanced-range capability provides an estimated range of up to 159 miles with 89 kWh of usable energy, supporting work over longer distances and more capability for new use cases such as refrigerated delivery. Cutting-edge charging capabilities : Now featuring dual onboard chargers delivering a charge time that’s 22% faster than before when using Ford Pro’s 80-amp Series 2 charger and available Ford Pro charging software to help identify the best times to charge.

: Now featuring dual onboard chargers delivering a charge time that’s 22% faster than before when using Ford Pro’s 80-amp Series 2 charger and available Ford Pro charging software to help identify the best times to charge. Lower total cost of ownership : E-Transit helps fleets reduce their total cost of ownership, championed as the Best Fleet Value in America in its category by Vincentric for the third consecutive year because of reduced fuel, maintenance and operating costs.

: E-Transit helps fleets reduce their total cost of ownership, championed as the Best Fleet Value in America in its category by Vincentric for the third consecutive year because of reduced fuel, maintenance and operating costs. Sustainability powerhouse: E-Transit has saved over 3 million gallons of gas and reduced CO2 emissions by more than 25 million kilograms, the equivalent of planting 413,377 tree seedlings and letting them grow for 10 years.

To learn more about E-Transit with Enhanced Range and price options, visit FordPro.com.