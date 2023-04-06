Ford Pro Reveals E-Transit Courier, Plans for 2024 Production

Ford Pro has debuted the E-Transit Courier, a new all-electric commercial vehicle aimed at compact van customers.

Ford Pro Charging offers an end-to-end solution for home, depot and public charging, including hardware installation and management software that helps to optimize the charging process. Simplified billing and administration via Ford Pro Charging software also supports businesses whose drivers take their work vehicle home, as well as streamlining public charging.

Ford Pro Charging is targeting an 11 kW AC overnight home charge in 5.7 hours, and charging can be scheduled to take advantage of cheaper overnight energy using the in-vehicle touchscreen or depot charging software.

To support efficient public charging, the vehicle offers DC fast charge capability up to 100 kW. Ford expects the system to add about 50 miles of range in 10 minutes, and charge from 10% to 80% in less than 35 minutes. E-Transit Courier also comes with a year of complimentary access to the BlueOval Charge Network, which is set to include 500,000 public chargers by 2024.

Plug and Charge enables E-Transit Courier owners to plug in and walk away when using compatible BlueOval Charge Network chargers. Charging begins automatically, and a bill and charge summary are sent to the owner after unplugging. To go further between charges, cloud-powered Intelligent Range aggregates data to deliver more accurate range figures.

“E-Transit Courier moves its segment up a level with uncompromised EV performance, higher load capacity and fully connected support including end-to-end charging solutions, Ford Pro E‑Telematics and uptime-boosting FORDLiive,” says Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe.

The E-Transit Courier is scheduled to enter production late next year.