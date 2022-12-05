Ford Pro Deploys Over 2,000 Last-Mile EV Delivery Vans for Deutsche Post DHL

Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate the deployment of electrified vans used for logistics operations worldwide. Ford Pro will equip Deutsche Post DHL Group with more than 2,000 electric delivery vans worldwide by the end of 2023 to enhance its position in using electric vans for last-mile delivery worldwide. The inked agreement covers a full suite of solutions to operate the electric fleet including access to Ford Pro’s connected E-Telematics software and charging solutions in order to reduce costs and optimize efficiency as a part of the two organizations’ common zero-emission goals.

Ford is targeting zero emissions for all vehicle sales and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035, and carbon neutrality globally no later than 2050.

“Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group share the vision of greater sustainability and a commitment to electrified solutions, and this agreement is a major step towards millions of deliveries being completed by electrified vehicles around the world,” says Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro for Europe. “E-Transit is the top-selling commercial EV in North America and since June is also the best-seller in its segment in Europe, meaning the all-electric 2-ton van is already making big strides to support this ambition.”

“Electrification of last mile logistics is a major pillar to decarbonize our operations,” states Anna Spinelli, chief procurement officer and head of mobility of Deutsche Post DHL Group. “Adding the new Ford E-Transit to our global fleet of around 27,000 electric vans further strengthens our capability of providing green delivery services worldwide. Joining forces to address our logistics specific requirements will drive operational and service efficiency further.”

Ford Pro has already handed over its first E-Transits under the agreement, joining Deutsche Post DHL Group’s electric fleet used for last-mile deliveries in several countries worldwide. The order volume concentrates on the E-Transit panel vans designed for handling express shipments in the Americas and Europe. The vehicles join the Deutsche Post DHL Group fleet at the busiest time of year making more sustainable deliveries possible to customers during peak season. Additionally purchases of Ford Pro Special Vehicles with a customized box for inner city distribution in Germany, were concluded.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by Ford and Deutsche Post DHL Group, will potentially allow both companies to explore the co-development of future products as well as new digital and charging solutions. In addition to providing early access to innovative ideas, Ford Pro will also deliver Deutsche Post DHL Group access to test vehicles and monitoring services as the two companies explore to expand their cooperation to a growing number of markets globally.