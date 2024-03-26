Ford, Allego Team Up to Supply Ultra-Fast Charging to European Dealer Network

Ford and Allego N.V., a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast- and ultra-fast charging network, have formed a strategic partnership to bring ultra-fast charging infrastructure to hundreds of Ford dealerships across Europe.

The new collaboration will further expand convenient and reliable charging solutions for customers of Ford EVs including the new electric Explorer, as the American brand journeys toward a 100% electric line-up of passenger and commercial vehicles in Europe by 2035.

Customers can now order the Explorer crossover, Ford’s first EV passenger car engineered and built in Europe.

Delivering up to 400 kW of charging, Allego ultra-fast charging stations at Ford dealerships will be accessible to EV drivers 24/7 and compatible with vehicles that offer DC charging capability regardless of manufacturer.

Ford customers will benefit from preferential rates when paying for charging using their FordPass Charging Card, the FordPass app or Plug & Charge, with other drivers able to pay using debit or credit card.

“Allego continues to expand its network to meet the demand for charging that comes with more EVs on the road,” says Allego’s CEO Mathieu Bonnet. “Automakers like Ford are stepping up to the plate by producing a greater selection of EVs as the European market fully transitions to electric. By equipping these Ford dealerships with Allego’s ultra-fast charging technology, switching to electric will only become easier and more accessible to drivers throughout Europe.”

“Ford believes charging infrastructure is one of the keys to giving consumers the confidence to make the switch to electric,” says Joerg Hofmeister, Ford’s European head of Charging & Energy, Ford Model e. “Our new partnership with Allego is going to make the charging experience faster and more convenient for our customers and encourage more drivers than ever to consider the benefits of zero emissions while driving in vehicles like our new electric Explorer.”