Ford Acquisition Eyes EV Charging Management and Fleet Monitoring

Ford is acquiring Electriphi, a California-based provider of charging management and fleet monitoring software for electric vehicles.

Electriphi’s team and services will be integrated into Ford Pro – a new global business within Ford that will focus on commercial customer productivity and developing advanced charging and energy management solutions.

While more commercial vehicle customers are considering all-electric vehicles, charging management remains a hurdle to mass adoption. Ford Pro plans on leveraging its leadership position in the commercial vehicle market, its vehicle offerings and Electriphi’s technology to help customers with this transition.

“As commercial customers add electric vehicles to their fleets, they want depot charging options to make sure they’re powered up and ready to go to work every day,” says Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis. “With Electriphi’s existing advanced technology IP in the Ford Pro electric vehicles and services portfolio, we will enhance the experience for commercial customers and be a single-source solution for fleet-depot charging.”

Ford Pro estimates that the depot charging industry will grow to over 600,000 full-size trucks and vans by 2030. This acquisition supports Pro’s target to capture over $1 billion of revenue from charging by 2030.

Electriphi’s charging platform will complete the purpose-built, charging ecosystem services for commercial customers, including employee home charging, public charging and e-telematics solutions.

The Electriphi acquisition comes as Ford prepares for the launch of all-electric versions of its Transit van and F-150 pickup. Ford will start shipping E-Transit to customers later this year; F-150 Lightning Pro will be available in spring 2022.