For McAbee Trucking, New Workhorse Electric Truck Delivers More than Mail

McAbee Trucking Inc., a pioneer in the operation of alternative fuel trucks on Star Carrier Mail Contractor Routes, has taken a step forward in sustainable transportation by acquiring a new all-electric W4 CC box truck from Workhorse Group Inc. This purchase marks McAbee Trucking’s first addition of an electric vehicle to its fleet, following a successful demonstration period that showcased the capabilities and benefits of Workhorse’s W4 CC.

The decision to acquire a W4 CC was driven by the impressive performance observed during the demo, validating the reliability and efficiency of the Workhorse electric trucks in real-world operations.

The W4 CC electric box truck is equipped to perform a 120-mile daily round trip mail route between Blacksburg, South Carolina, and Shelby, North Carolina. This addition underscores McAbee Trucking’s commitment to lowering emissions while maintaining its impressive reliability record and an on-time dispatch rating of over 99% by the U.S. Postal Service.

“We are thrilled to incorporate the Workhorse W4 CC into our fleet,” says Lisa McAbee, owner of McAbee Trucking. “This zero-emission vehicle aligns with our mission to adopt greener technologies while ensuring the high level of service that our customers, including the USPS, expect from us.”

“The National Star Route Mail Contractors Association is committed to supporting the adoption of alternative fuels, including battery electric solutions like McAbee Trucking’s Workhorse truck,” adds Greg Reed, executive director of the association. “This step is in line with the Postal Service’s commitment to reducing harmful emissions by transitioning to alternative fuel trucking fleets.”

“We’re honored to see our Workhorse electric truck in action, delivering mail on Star Carrier Routes,” says Ryan Gaul, Workhorse president of Commercial Trucks. “McAbee Trucking and other early adopters are leading the charge, demonstrating that transitioning to electric is a win-win solution. It achieves zero-emission goals while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability.”