Florida’s State Schedule Approves NFI as Zero-Emission Bus and Charging Infrastructure Supplier

NFI Group Inc. has been selected by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) as an approved supplier of electric transit buses and charging and associated equipment for the Purchase Schedule for the State of Florida.

The schedule, facilitated through PSTA, simplifies the procurement process of zero-emission, battery-electric heavy-duty transit buses, coaches, and associated charging infrastructure for any transit authority, or any city, county or state government agency within the State of Florida for up to five years. The base term is two years, with options to extend for three additional one-year periods.

“Being named a state supplier of EVs and infrastructure – including buses and coaches – demonstrates NFI’s undeniable leadership in mass mobility electrification,” says Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “For over 25 years, NFI has supported reliable public transit in Florida and today we took another step in the evolution to zero-emission mobility. This schedule will help agencies transition to greener fleets, and ultimately contribute to cleaner air and more livable communities.”

Under the contract, NFI can supply its electric mobility solutions from subsidiaries New Flyer of America Inc. and Motor Coach Industries (MCI), including next generation, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses in all lengths, and the Buy America-compliant zero-emission D45 CRT LE CHARGE coach, as well as charging infrastructure by NFI Infrastructure Solutions including depot and on-route chargers.

“Our agency was honored to lead the statewide procurement of zero-emission buses on behalf of the more than 30 transit systems across the Sunshine State,” states Brad Miller, CEO of PSTA. “We were impressed with NFI’s proposals and pleased to recommend including their EVs in the state schedule, so any transit system in Florida could buy these electric buses and coaches more efficiently.”

NFI Infrastructure Solutions offers full-suite infrastructure project management to support transit agencies through the transition to zero-emission mobility.