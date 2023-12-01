Florida School District Set to Upgrade its Bus Fleet to Electric

Florida’s Glades County School District plans to upgrade more than half of the district’s fleet to electric by deploying 13 Type C Blue Bird electric school buses and electrifying two charging depots.

Provided by local school bus dealer Florida Transportation Systems, the new buses will help to improve air quality and provide reliable electric transportation to students at Moore Haven Elementary, West Glades School and Moore Haven Middle-High School. This opportunity addresses the outdated state of the district’s current fleet, where most buses exceed 10 years in service, and some even reach 25 years.

The decision to invest in electric buses marks a win for Glades County and its residents. Presently, only three buses in the fleet are equipped with air conditioning. The inclusion of air conditioning in most of the buses will alleviate the adverse effects of the Florida heat on students.

“The Glades County School District understands the significance of prioritizing student well-being and ensuring they have access to optimal conditions during their commute,” says Superintendent Dr. Alice E. Barfield. “The introduction of these electric buses reinforces our commitment to providing safe and comfortable transportation services to the community we proudly serve.”

The procurement of these new buses aligns with the district’s overall vision of embracing sustainability practices. By transitioning to electric buses, the district is actively reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations.

As Glades’ electrification partner, school bus fleet Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) provider Highland Electric Fleets provides a simple and affordable option that helps school districts transition their diesel fleets to electric. Highland handles all of the planning, implementation, management and training necessary for full fleet electrification and offers guaranteed performance over the course of a multi-year contract.

“We are eager to partner with Glades County School District as they have shown their dedication to going electric with more than half of their school bus fleet,” says Duncan McIntyre, CEO and founder of Highland. “This 13-bus project will offer the opportunity for the district to one day transition its full fleet to electric, and we hope to support them in whatever way we can.”