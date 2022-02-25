Duke Energy Installs More Than 600 EV Chargers Via Park & Plug Program

Duke Energy has completed its Park & Plug pilot program and the installation of 627 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in public spaces and on thoroughfares in Florida.

“Our Florida customers deserve a cleaner and smarter energy future,” says Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida’s state president. “Advancing the use of electric vehicles is a priority for Duke Energy that will benefit our communities and state for generations to come. This week we are proud to note this significant milestone as we further expand EV charging and reduce carbon emissions in Florida.”

As part of an agreement with the Florida Public Service Commission, Duke Energy launched the Park & Plug pilot program in 2018 to expand access to EV charging stations and continue efforts to offer customers greater reliability, cleaner energy alternatives and innovative technology. Since that time, more than 600 EV chargers have been installed in easily accessible locations across Florida, including 182 public level 2 chargers at local businesses, 52 DC fast chargers in public locations, 220 level 2 chargers in multi-unit dwellings and 173 level 2 chargers in workplaces.

The DC fast chargers are in strategic locations connecting major and key secondary corridors and evacuation routes in Florida.

Duke Energy Florida exceeded its goal for charger installation in low-income-qualified areas with 83 of the stations located in income-qualified census tracts. The company surpassed the Florida Public Service Commission requirement of a minimum of 53 stations in low-income-qualified areas. Additionally, the company worked closely with communities so drivers could conveniently explore Florida while charging their vehicles.