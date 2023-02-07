FLO Ultra-Fast EV Charger Coming Next Year

FLO, an electric vehicle charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider, has introduced FLO Ultra, an ultra-fast EV charger.

The FLO Ultra charger features two high-powered charging ports in one rugged aluminum enclosure. It will charge most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes with up to 320 kW available using dynamic power sharing and up to 500 kW with multiple electric vehicle charging stations connected together.

These Level 3 EV chargers can be configured in a variety of ways, allowing for flexible parking options for drivers and easier installation for site hosts, the company says.

“FLO Ultra’s flexible and modular design accommodates charging on one or on both sides and parallel or pull-in parking for charging,” says Nathan Yang, FLO’s chief product officer.

The FLO Ultra charger has a low-horizontal profile, while its highly visible illuminated canopies make it easy to locate. State-of-charge indicators quickly let drivers know if the DC fast charging station is available for immediate use.

The new charger also features a patent-pending, motorized cable management system. This system keeps cables off the ground, while the extended reach allows for charging regardless of vehicle port placement.

Additionally, the FLO Ultra charging station is equipped with an independent color touchscreen display for each charging port and supports flexible and secure payment options for quick and easy transactions, the company notes.

FLO Ultra chargers will be available starting in 2024 and will meet the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program’s (NEVI) minimum standards, including Buy America requirements.