FLO Supplying EV Chargers for Huge GM Initiative

FLO, an electric vehicle charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider, has been selected as the supplier for General Motors’ Dealer Community Charging Program.

This program will install up to 40,000 public Level 2 EV chargers in communities across North America – the single largest deployment of EV chargers on the continent.

FLO will manufacture CoRe+ MAX chargers that will be provided to participating dealers. The CoRe+ MAX charger delivers a maximum power output of 19.2 kW, charges up to 2.7x faster than a typical Level 2 charging station and delivers the most power available to a Level 2 charger, the company says.

These new charging stations will join the FLO network and GM’s Ultium Charge 360 network and will be available to all EV drivers.

“GM is a long-term valued collaborator, and we are proud to support this extraordinary effort to grow access to public EV charging in thousands of local communities across North America,” says Louis Tremblay, FLO’s president and CEO. “Together, FLO, GM and GM dealerships will bring reliable charging to drivers from curbside to countryside.”

Through the Dealer Community Charging Program, GM and its dealers are working together to expand public charging access in underserved rural and urban areas. Participating dealers are eligible to receive up to 10 Level 2 charging stations, and GM will connect dealers with installation providers as needed. The charging stations will then be installed in key public locations, including workplaces, multi-unit dwellings, event venues, colleges and universities.

The first chargers were recently installed in Wisconsin and Michigan at a park, library, sports complex and wellness center.