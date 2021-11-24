FLO Places Public EV chargers in Alaska

In collaboration with Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA), FLO, an electric vehicle (EV) charging network in North America, has inaugurated two DC Fast Chargers (DC FC) in Fairbanks, Alaska. These are FLO’s first chargers in the state. At the time of installation, they will be the most northern fast public EV chargers in North America recorded in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center.

“This is an important accomplishment for FLO as we continue to reach underserved EV drivers across the U.S. and contribute to global EV adoption,” says Michael Pelsoci, FLO’s regional sales director. “This is the farthest north that FLO’s DC fast chargers have ever been installed, although it is not our first exposure to very cold climates, having operated FLO chargers in Whitehorse, Yukon for some time. Indeed, FLO charging stations are certified to operate to temperature as low as -40 degrees and have proven over the years to be durable and reliable in even the harshest weather conditions.”

The two chargers are the first DC FC to be installed in Fairbanks and are located so that they also serve other surrounding communities, including Delta Junction, Nenana, Healy and Denali.

“We are thrilled to support innovation to move electrified transportation forward in Alaska,” states John Burns, president and CEO of GVEA. “GVEA recognizes that the adoption of EVs in the interior will help to reduce carbon emissions and improve Fairbanks’s air quality issues related to PM 2.5 1. With recent improvements, there is increased interest from GVEA members in owning an EV. It is our goal to support a robust charging network, so EV owners can travel without limitations.”

With this installation, Alaska is the latest U.S. state where FLO has expanded its EV charging network, joining other states such as New York, California, Ohio, Washington and others.