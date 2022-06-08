FLO Opens First U.S. EV Charger Manufacturing Facility in Michigan

FLO, a North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company, is opening the doors for its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Michigan in late 2022. The company plans to produce more than 250,000 EV chargers by 2028 for the U.S. market from the facility in Auburn Hills, north of Detroit.

“The future of EVs is in Michigan. We are proud to announce our facility today – our first in the U.S. – that will not only create jobs for Michiganders, but also help meet rising demand for smart, reliable charging stations, and to continue to expand the FLO network across the USA,” states Louis Tremblay, FLO’s president and CEO. “Thanks to President Biden and Governor Whitmer for supporting policies that will transform the future of mobility and electrification of vehicles.”

The Auburn Hills manufacturing facility will also include an advanced testing lab which will ensure FLO chargers offer the best experience with all EVs.

“We are proud to welcome FLO to Michigan and serve as the home for their very first manufacturing facility in the United States,” says Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “As we look toward growing our economy, investing in our workforce and creating good-paying jobs, we know the importance of leading the transition to electric vehicles. FLO’s presence in Oakland County builds on our tradition of automotive manufacturing with an eye toward our electrified future.”

“DTE is building the grid of the future to support economic growth and electrification for the state,” states Tony Tomczak, DTE Energy’s vice president of electric sales and marketing. “We are excited for FLO to open its Michigan facility and for partnership opportunities in the future.”