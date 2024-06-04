FLO, METRO Partner to Provide Fast Charging at Canadian Grocery Stores

FLO, a North American electric vehicle charging company and smart-charging solutions provider, and METRO Inc. have formed a new partnership to provide fast charging at more than 130 Metro, Super C, Food Basics and Marché Adonis grocery store locations across Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

The partnership, which will install at least 500 fast-charging ports starting in August, will ensure EV drivers have access to fast charging in convenient and accessible places.

“This partnership is about integrating the best EV charging experience into daily life and making it as routine as grocery shopping,” says Louis Tremblay, FLO president and CEO. “Making public charging options widely available is key for Canada to achieve its environmental goals and transition to an emission-free transportation sector. By establishing fast charging stations at more than 130 grocery stores across Quebec and Ontario, we’re laying the groundwork to accelerate the transition.”

“METRO is committed to adopting short-term, science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets for its direct and indirect emissions,” adds Michel Avigliano, vice president, Real Estate and Engineering, METRO. “Through this partnership, we are taking action to reduce our indirect emissions linked to the transport of our customers, while contributing to the collective effort of transition toward a more low-carbon economy.”

A significant number of these new installations are supported by FLO’s partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), which committed $235 million (Canadian) to FLO to bring more than 1,900 public fast-charging ports online across Canada by 2027.

The more than 130 grocery stores will feature the new dual-port FLO Ultra fast charger. With up to 320 kW of available power, this charger will charge most new EVs to 80% in 15 minutes. FLO’s Ultra fast charger can generate up to 500 kW when paired with a second FLO Ultra charger. Its flexible and modular design and extended cable length facilitates charging on one or on both sides, creating ease of use for all types of makes and models.