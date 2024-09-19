FLO Installs 73 Electric Vehicle Chargers in Northeast Ohio Area

Electric vehicle charging company FLO is expanding its charging network with the installation of an initial set of 73 curbside and fast chargers in the greater Cleveland area.

This deployment signifies the beginning of a substantial project across northeast Ohio, following FLO partners Alternalite EV and SAF Inc.‘s successful bid as the exclusive charger provider for Phase 1 of the Northeast Ohio Area-wide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program. Phase 1 of the program includes deploying 54 Level 2 CoRe+ stations and 19 Level 3 SmartDC fast-charging stations throughout the area.

“With the surging popularity of electric vehicles, FLO is committed to ensuring that the U.S.’s EV infrastructure keeps pace with demand,” says Louis Tremblay, president and CEO of FLO. “This initiative in northeast Ohio represents a significant step toward a future where EV charging is convenient and dependable, supporting the transition to clean transportation for all.”

Alternalite EV is an Ohio-based full-service electrical contractor specializing in EV charging installations and certified woman-, minority-owned business founded by Trudy and Jose Ramos. SAF is a general construction company based in Akron, Ohio, with offices in Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky. It was founded by Ike Samson-Akpan. SAF provides full design and construction services for public, institutional, non-profit and commercial clients.

“It is exciting to see more and more EVs on the road,” said Jose Ramos. “With the rise of electric vehicles in the greater Cleveland area, Alternalite EV recognizes the importance of sustainable transportation. Our commitment to safety, reliability and customer satisfaction sets us apart. Alternalite EV is proud to partner with FLO, SAF and NOACA in deploying eco-friendly EV charging solutions.”

“This project is designed to cater to the increasing number of EV drivers in Ohio, providing both convenient and reliable charging options to accommodate various vehicles and ensure widespread accessibility,” adds Samson-Akpan, SAF president and founder.

NOACA, the transportation and environmental planning agency responsible for a five-county region surrounding greater Cleveland, secured almost $4 million for EV charger expansion from the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program. Additionally, NOACA in January 2024 reported receiving a $15 million grant from the U.S. DOT for Phase 2 of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program.

The initial FLO charging stations in the greater Cleveland area are operational, with all 73 planned installations to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.