Fleets, Fuel Retailers Gain Financing Option for EV Charging via Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Skycharger

Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corp. business, and Skycharger, a provider of EV charging solutions, have introduced the EVerse Fully Hosted program to provide fuel retailers and fleets with new financing and service options for EV charging infrastructure.

While fuel retailers are well positioned for deploying EV charging infrastructure due to their great locations and site amenities, funding this infrastructure remains a challenge for many operators. Programs such as the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program have helped, but significant funding gaps persist.

The EVerse Fully Hosted program addresses these gaps by offering site hosts a simple path to acquiring, deploying and maintaining EV charging infrastructure provided by Gilbarco Veeder-Root with no cost to them.

“Finding solutions that accelerate EV charging adoption for fuel retailers and fleets is a priority,” says Deepesh Nayanar, Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s head of North America e-mobility. “We recognize that funding EV charging infrastructure remains a key hurdle to fuel retailers and are delighted to partner with Skycharger to bring a zero-cost opportunity to our customers while enabling high uptime through deployment of Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s EVerse EV charging managed service.”

Skycharger will deploy a white-labeled version of Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s EVerse EV charging managed service. By combining Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s technology with Skycharger’s funding capability, this comprehensive model provides a solution for site hosts looking for a hassle-free option to install EV charging.