Fleet Complete Offers Solution for Managing EV Adoption in Mixed Fleets

Fleet Complete, a provider of connected fleet management solutions, is making the transition to electric vehicles even simpler by offering advanced support for original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-connected EVs, further demonstrating its commitment to optimizing fleet management for mixed fleet operations.

Users of Fleet Complete across North America can access comprehensive EV data directly from OEM-connected vehicles, within a unified fleet management system known as FC Hub. Fleet Complete’s all-in-one platform seamlessly integrates fleet insights including routes, events, rules and alerts in real-time, from select OEM EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

“With a growing list of OEM partnerships and integrated solutions, Fleet Complete is helping fleet managers better manage their mixed fleet operations,” says Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. “By leveraging OEM embedded systems in newer vehicles and equipment, businesses can access richer data on their fleet’s safety, compliance and sustainability.”

The business case for OEM-integrated solutions in fleet management is clear. By reducing costs associated with hardware installations and vehicle downtime, fleets managers can keep drivers and vehicles on the road while deploying scalable, future-ready solutions.

“Navigating the transition to fleet electrification can feel daunting to fleet managers,” adds Frank Friesacher, chief product officer of Fleet Complete. “Managing high initial costs, range anxiety and integrating new technologies into traditional workflows can fuel hesitations. But with the right strategy and fleet management system, EV fleets can reduce their carbon emissions, fuel dependence and maintenance costs. They can also build brand reputation amongst employees and forward-looking customers, and streamline reporting for Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) goals.”